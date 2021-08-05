Halifax explosion part of BBC show on TV tonight

The blast in Illingworth in December 2020.

The incident in Green Lane in Illingworth happened in December last year and saw three people rushed to hospital.

The episode of Yorkshire Firefighters being shown this evening includes footage showing the devastation caused by the blast.

One firefighter involved in tackling the flames tells the camera crew: "The neighbours have told us that that the roof lifted away from the house.

"We've got extensive damage to the property. The only thing you can recognise is probably the staircase which has burnt away. Everything else is unrecognisable."

The explosion also caused severe damage to neighbouring houses.