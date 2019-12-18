Halifax family firm takes over famous Harrogate fish and chip shop

A successful family firm in Halifax have taken over Harrogate’s most famous fish and chip

Noted for being one of the best seafood restaurants of Harrogate, Graveleys has served quality fish and seafood with a dash of character for decades at 8-12 Cheltenham Place.

In recent years, the Sunday Times listed Graveleys in its top 130 restaurants under £50 in the whole of Britain.

The Guardian also hailed it in its top ten Harrogate restaurants feature in 2012.

But the new owners Catch Seafood restaurants can also boast a genuine pedigree which stretches back nearly 100 years.

Originally founded in the north east, the family-run business began back in the 1920s, catching and supplying fish to the local area.

Since then Catch has grown into Halifax and Holmfirth.

The next step is to expand the Catch mini fish and chip empire further in Yorkshire.

The Catch team say they picked Graveleys of Harrogate because of its reputation as one of the town’s real gems in the food scene.

New co-owner Phil Rushfirth said: “We approached Graveley’s because it really is an institution here in Harrogate and we love it just as much as everyone else. But as with all institutions, it should be as relevant in the future as it is today and we think that by bringing a bit of the Catch magic to Graveley’s over time it will be just that.”

Led by managing director Sarah Stuttle, Catch prides itself on putting a modern but respectful twist on the classical fish and chip restaurant with stylish fittings, lighter and healthier menu options, a broader selection of drinks and a relaxed but professional service.

Catch’s new owners Phil Rushfirth, Andrew Bartle, Patrick Allen all hail from Harrogate while Sarah Stuttle remains in place as Catch’s managing director.

It is believed they are not planning to make any immediate changes in Harrogate as they want to settle in and get to know customers before thinking about matters such as refurbishment.

Graveleys does both takeaway and sit down meals of lobster and more in its licensed restaurant next door.