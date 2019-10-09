Halifax family jewellers refused planning permission for advertising flags

A family jewellers has been refused permission to place six Rolex advertising flags on its building.

Lister Horsfall Jewellers had applied to Calderdale Council for permission to place three of the flags projecting from its shop front at Corn Market and three to be placed on the shop front onto Cheapside but planning officers turned down the proposals on grounds they would result in an intrusive feature on the street scene and would harm the visual amenity of the Halifax Town Centre Conservation Area, in which the business is situated.

The company, founded more than 115 years ago and now in its fourth generation of family ownership, said there are cases in heritage areas where flags of this type have been allowed in Britain and Ireland, including in Norwich, Cork and Newcastle-Under-Lyme.

The heritage statement supporting the application, drawn up by Stonehouse and Co, argues that with Lister Horsfall’s brand being synonymous with the town itself the flags would sit well in the streetscape, as compared to more grand architectural detailing on many of the other buildings nearby it has a far plainer appearance as it is.

They would draw attention to the business as a prime example of one that has succeeded in the town centre, with the Rolex brand itself built around quality, linking in with heritage aims of creating “a feeling of splendour and dignity,” says the statement.

The town centre was one of individuality, which defined its character, as nearby buildings showed.

Rather than being discordant, the flags would simply add to this character, the statement argued.