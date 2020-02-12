Halifax firefighters tackle chip pan blaze as man is taken to hospital

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a safety warning after man was taken to hospital following a chip pan fire.

Fire crews were called to Illingworth Road on February 8 at 2.06pm after reports of a domestic property fire.

Firefighters tackled a chip pan fire in Illingworth

On arrival firefighters located the chip pan fire and was removed by fire service and placed in the fresh air.

A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear smoke inside the property.

Firefighters rescued a man who was given first aid at the scene and then transported to hospital by ambulance.

Advice on all types of frying in oil or fat.

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has the following tips.

Take care when cooking with oil – it sets alight easily.

If the oil starts to smoke, it’s too hot. Turn off the heat and leave it to cool.

Use a thermostat controlled electric deep fat fryer for chips. They can’t overheat.

Do not leave cooking unattended and avoid children being alone in the kitchen when cooking on the hob.

Don’t overfill a chip pan with oil – never fill it more than one third full.

Make sure food is dry before putting it in hot oil so it doesn’t splash.

What to do if a pan catches fire:

Don’t take any risks. Turn the heat off if it is safe to do so.

NEVER throw water over it. Watch our video which shows the frightening consequences.

Don’t tackle the fire yourself – Get Out, Stay Out, Call 999.