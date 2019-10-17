Halifax firm CP Media acquires Harrogate advertising firm Eye Airports to create £5m company

Outdoor advertising specialist CP Media has acquired regional airport advertising firm Eye Airports, creating a company now worth £5m.

Harrogate-based Eye Airports has the advertising and promotional rights for 19 UK regional airports, including Newcastle, Bristol, Exeter, Inverness, Derry, Humberside, Newquay and the Scottish Highlands and Islands. It has been acquired by Halifax-based CP Media, a provider of direct media sales services to UK local authorities and companies. CP has doubled its workforce and turnover in the last 18 months and is now targeting organic growth with strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

The acquisition of Eye Airports adds 80 digital sites and more than 500 outdoor sites to CP Media’s existing portfolio of more than 3,000 advertising sites. The combined business will have a turnover of around £5m.

Rachel Davies will continue as managing director of Eye Airports following the deal and joins the CP Media management team. Eye Airports will operate as a separate subsidiary of CP Media.

Ms Davies said: “The next phase of our growth needs considerable investment in data, technology and ever more sophisticated marketing.

“Becoming part of CP Media with its expertise, energy, enthusiasm and experience will give the Eye team the tools to take our unique, targeted media opportunities to an even wider audience.”

Mike Brennan, chief executive of CP Media, said: “Airport advertising is a fascinating business which provides advertisers with a unique platform to engage with many thousands of passengers every day who have lots of time on their hands. Eye Airports’ growing digital offering also now means that these passengers can immediately purchase a product or service.”

In August CP Media announced a strategic partnership to market Top Screen Media’s digital screens located in reception areas at major city office buildings.