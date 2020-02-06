Halifax firm raises motorhome tax hike fears with MP

Concerns about the impact of huge increases in Vehicle Excise Duty on new generation motorhomes and campervans have been raised by a Halifax based company.

Motorhome insurance specialists, Caravan Guard, met with their MP, Holly Lynch, to ask her to support the National Caravan Council’s ‘Fair Motorhome Tax’ campaign, and to call on parliament to review the tax in the new budget.

New motorhomes with a Euro 6d/2 engine registered after September 1, 2019, are no longer subject to a commercial vehicle tax band.

The VED payable is now calculated in the same way as a car, despite much lower annual mileage, and has seen first registration fees increase by 705 per cent - from £265 per year to up to £2135 in the first year.

This is followed by a fixed annual fee of £465 for five more years.

“The motorhome sector employs many people in the Yorkshire region, from manufacturers to suppliers and dealerships – not to mention the camping sites and tourism destinations which attract motorhomers from across the UK,” said Ryan Wilby, managing director of Caravan Guard.

“We have real concerns about the long-term, negative impact these tax increases could have on our industry, our future recruitment and our customers."

Ms Lynch said: “I’m very aware of the negative impact on local businesses and the economy in Halifax that these massive increases in vehicle excise duty will have and so I’ve encouraged the Government to rethink its approach.

"I have been working cross-party to urge the Government to arrive at a much fairer deal.”

The campaign website is at www.fairmotorhometax.org