Halifax Flower Club donates £3,000 to the Duke of Wellington's Regiment Memorial Appeal

A cheque for £3,000 was presented by the Chairperson of Halifax Flower Club, Geraldine Carter, to Brigadier Andrew Meek OBE, President of the Regimental Association, of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment, to help fund their Memorial Appeal

Members of Halifax Flower Club provided approximately 80 Christmas floral arrangements to decorate the home of Suzanne McDonald in Shibden.

The sale of the flower arrangements, tickets, raffle and a tombola stall, helped the funding.

Whilst presenting the cheque the Chairperson thanked Suzanne for providing the venue, a beautiful house overlooking the Shibden Valley, and for her cooperation and contribution on the day.

The design of the Memorial, by the sculptor Andrew Sinclair, reflects the 300 year history of the Regiment through three main figures who represent soldiers from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries.

The Memorial is to be installed in May at the top of Woolshops in Halifax will stand on a plinth of Yorkshire stone and will be some 15 feet in height.

The central part will be cast in sulphur bronze, an incredibly hard metal that allows intricate detail to be incorporated.