Halifax funny man Neil Hurst announces departure from Victoria Theatre pantos

Halifax comedian and actor Neil Hurst has announced he will be taking a break from the Halifax panto scene after ten fantastic years.

The entertainer performed in his 10th consecutive panto at the Victoria Theatre last year in Snow White.

Here is what he said on his Facebook page when he announced the news.

Dear Friends,

I have been so lucky to have appeared in the Halifax pantomime for the past ten years.

I have climbed Beanstalks, fought Pirates, been to Prince’s balls and been slapped in the face by more custard pies than I care to imagine! At almost every performance I was able to look into the audience and see the smiling faces of friends and family there to support me. I couldn’t have had a better run, I have been so lucky.

However, after ten wonderful years, I have decided that the time has come to take a break and look for new challenges, new opportunities and to pass the baton to someone else. Someone younger, someone funnier (and lets be honest I’ve been telling the same jokes for the past decade it would be nice to hear some new ones ha ha) but hopefully not someone better looking.

Thank you so much to the amazing teams at Imagine Theatre and The Victoria Theatre for giving me one of the greatest joys of my career. And thank you to the Calderdale audiences for putting up with me for ten wonderful years, fingers crossed you'll have me back one day!

I do know that this years Halifax pantomime - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - is going to be bigger and better than ever and another wonderful show not to be missed. Grab your tickets now and do not miss it!

With my sincerest thanks for the best 10 years. Thank you Halifax, I'm really going to miss you.

He first started acting in local amateur musicals at the age of nine and since then he has appeared in hundreds of different productions from stage to screen ranging from Musical Theatre and Pantomime to Television Drama’s and Feature Films.