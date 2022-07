Firefighters from five stations were called to the huge blaze on Ovenden Crescent in the early hours.

Four brave dads from King Cross helped three pensioners from their burning homes.

The men said instinct kicked in, and they knew they had to make sure people were safe.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire this morning