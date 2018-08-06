Halifax grandmother scoops £10,000 holiday in supermarket competition

A Halifax grandmother will be going on a £10,000 luxury holiday after winning a competition at her local shop.

Anji Barrett, took part in the competition in her local Costcutter store on School Lane in Bradshaw.

She won the star prize, a £10,000 luxury holiday sponsored by Heineken, and plans to spend the cash on a family holiday to Florida and New York with her partner and 16-year-old grandson next year. .

"Words can’t describe how ecstatic I was when I found out I’d won the luxury holiday prize," she said. "We can’t wait to enjoy the sunshine and we’re really looking forward to visiting Disney World, Universal Studios and New York with our grandson.”

Run in partnership with Heineken, the Golden Balls competition, which ran throughout the World Cup, was part of Costcutter’s ‘Bringing Summer Home’ campaign and saw shoppers hunt for promotional balls hidden in store to be in with a chance to win a wide range of prizes.

She was presented with the prize by store owner Naveen Sharma and he said: "Our Bringing Summer Home campaign has been one of our most successful campaigns to date and we’re so pleased one of our local shoppers has won the luxury holiday prize. We hope Anji and her family have a fantastic trip.”