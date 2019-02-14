Halifax hit-and-run crash leaves teen girls and woman in hospital with serious injuries

Two teenage girls and a young woman are in hospital following a hit-and-run crash in Halifax last night.

Emergency services, including fire and ambulance were called at 10.52pm to reports of a collision on Kings Cross Road.

A black Honda and blue Nissan pickup truck were involved in the smash.

The occupants two girls aged 17, 19 and a 25 year-old women of the Honda were taken to hospital via ambulance, one of the women suffered serious injuries.

They are all currently still in hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck left the scene.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw the blue Nissan pickup truck at around 22.40 last night in the rear carpark of Electric Bowl in the town.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or have any further information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 2076 of 13 February.

Enquiries are ongoing