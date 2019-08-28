Halifax investigation launched after man's body found in open water

An investigation has been launched after a man's body was found in Halifax.

Officers were called to Mixenden Road at about 11.27pm on Tuesday after the body was seen in open water by a member of the public.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended and located the middle aged male who was confirmed to have died.

"His body was recovered and the death is currently being treated as unexplained by Halifax CID who are investigating the circumstances of the incident."

