Halifax is holding an 'Anne Lister Weekend' of events for Gentleman Jack fans

Gentleman Jack fans left bereft by the series' finale last week will be able to follow in the footsteps of Anne Lister in her hometown this weekend.

Visit Calderdale have organised a weekend of talks, events and activities dedicated to the life of the 19th-century landowner who is fast becoming Halifax's most famous daughter.

They're looking to capitalise on the huge interest in Sally Wainwright's BBC period drama about Shibden Hall owner Anne - which has also been shown in the US on channel HBO.

The Listers' ancestral home Shibden, which is now a council-owned museum, has seen a significant rise in visitors since the show began, with many coming from overseas.

Anne Lister Weekend takes place from Friday July 12 - Sunday July 14 and events will be held at various locations in Halifax.

Bankfield Museum on Boothtown Road is hosting an exhibition of the outfits worn by actresses Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle in the drama. Designed by Tom Pye, they've been loaned by Lookout Point Productions until October. Admission is free from 10am-4pm.

Hear about Anne Lister's first girlfriends

A talk entitled 'Young Anne Lister: The Early Years 1791-1811' takes pace at Halifax Minster at 7pm on Friday evening. Author Patricia Hughes and Halifax Antiquarian Society president David Glover will take fans through Anne's adolescence, when she boarded at Manor House School in York and met her first girlfriend, East India Company surgeon's daughter Eliza Raine, and began to write her famous diary. Admission is £5 and places can be booked by calling 01422 355436.

See Anne at The Piece Hall

Haliax's magnificent Piece Hall has an actress performing a live interpretation of Anne Lister throughout Saturday. Visitors can hear about Anne's connections with and visits to the building in the 1800s, when it was the centre of the town's commerce.

Go on a tour of Anne's final resting place

Anne Lister was baptised and buried at Halifax Minster and regularly worshipped there. Join historian David Glover on a tour of the church and learn about both Anne's and her partner Ann Walker's links with the building. 3pm on Saturday, £5 charge to be paid on arrival.

Learn about the real Anne Lister

Experts on Anne's life Helena Whitbread and Jill Liddington will be leading a discussion, Q&A and book signing at Halifax Minster at 7pm on Saturday evening. Admission £7.50, including drink.

Read a new novel based on Anne Lister and Ann Walker's relationship

Author Clara Barley's new novel The Moss House is a work of fiction based on the volatile relationship between Anne Lister and Ann Walker in the 1830s. Meet the writer, who'll also be doing a Q&A session and a book signing, at the Square Chapel Arts Centre at 1pm on Sunday. Admission £5, book places by calling 01422 349422.

Drink an Anne Lister cocktail

Halifax bar Grayston Unity, which is housed in an old Victorian courthouse, has designed an Anne Lister-themed cocktail which will be on sale for this weekend only. It combines American whiskey with dandelion and burdock, a popular drink in Anne's day.

