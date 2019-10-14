Halifax jewellers Lister Horsfall expands showroom in Ilkley

A well known Halifax jewellers has expanded its Ilkley store, 45 years since it opened.

Lister Horsfall, which was established in Halifax in 1902, has committed further to its Ilkley store by undergoing an extensive showroom expansion and refurbishment, which will see the store quadruple in size.

Previously on the corner of Brook Street and The Grove this extensive and luxurious fit out sees the company’s entrance on to the coveted The Grove, featuring a brand new entrance in what was previously William H Brown.

Now with an abundance of space, the showroom features brand-focussed showcasing areas, a relaxing and inviting customer environment, private meeting areas and its very own hospitality bar and event space.

Speaking about the expansion, Nick Horsfall said: “It’s a really exciting time for Lister Horsfall in Ilkley as we have been able to achieve a long-held dream of expanding our showroom.

"We now feel we have space to provide an enhanced customer experience with the addition of our lounge and hospitality.

"We are exceptionally happy with the new showroom and are looking forward to showing it to our existing and future clients.”

