Halifax just misses out on new Monopoly board to Huddersfield - but how close was it?

After more than 11,000 votes, Halifax was just pipped to the post in the bid to have its own Monopoly board by neighbours Huddersfield.

After a closely fought contest, Huddersfield secured 53 per cent of the vote, with Halifax just missing out with 47 per cent, in the two month poll and will get its very own game board featuring the town's most memorable landmarks.

The vote saw many of world renowned ‘Felix The Huddersfield Railway Cat’s’ 125,000 social media followers vote for the cat’s hometown Huddersfield and many are pointing to that as what won it for the town.

Afolabi Omotola from Winning Moves UK, who will make the new game under license from Monopoly owners Hasbro, said: “The social media followers of Felix look like they swung it for Huddersfield as the vote was that narrow. Commiserations to Halifax for running their rivals so close. A very big thank you to everyone who voted. The interest far exceeded our expectations.”

Halifax and Huddersfield beat out 28 other places from across the North to be considered for the new game which was then put to the public to decide which town they wanted to see on the board.

The new Huddersfield Monopoly board will be released in time for Christmas.