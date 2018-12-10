Halifax landlord fined for dangerous living conditions

A private landlord from Halifax who allowed tenants to live in a house without a banister on stairs leading to an upper floor has been fined.

Andrew Coulson, 51, of School Lane, Bradshaw, Halifax, was prosecuted for “poor standard of accommodation” at the property in Longwood, in Huddersfield, after he ignored “significant issues”.

A leaky roof and failing windows meant the house was damp. Insufficient insulation left it cold. Some electrical wiring was also in a poor state.

But Kirklees Council’s main prosecution charge was a lack of banisters/balustrade, which led to multiple falls, a significant factor where young children were involved.

Mr Coulson was fined £1,200 at Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court.

A council spokesman said the authority attempted to work with Mr Coulson to remedy the fails within the property, as well as issuing an improvement notice.

However despite negotiation the notice was not complied with and the work not completed, leading to the council issuing formal proceedings to prosecute.

The case was heard on November 28.

The spokesman added: “The works required to bring the property to standard will still need to be completed. If these are not carried out in time, a further charge will be made in regards of the cost of works.”

Councillor Cathy Scott (Lab, Dewsbury East), Cabinet Member for Housing, Kirklees Council, said: “We expect all landlords both public and private to maintain their properties to the highest standards.

“The council will not accept substandard accommodation for its residents and will actively pursue all landlords and property owners who do not deliver on this.

“Our housing teams work closely with landlords and tenants to resolve all issues at the earliest opportunity.

“On this occasion, despite repeated efforts, we took action which we believe delivers a clear message from Kirklees Council.”