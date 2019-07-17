Halifax launches town's first ever digital festival

Businesses and organisations from Halifax’s thriving digital scene have come together to organise the town’s first digital festival, taking place from September 18 to 21.

The Halifax Digital Festival aims to raise awareness about the town's digital movement, showcasing the expertise of organisations in the area and celebrating digital opportunities in Halifax through a programme of self-hosted events, aimed at youngsters and tech professionals alike.

The festival has support from businesses and organisations across Calderdale, including the festival’s three headline sponsors; leading technology company AND Digital, financial services giant Lloyds Banking Group and insurance specialist Covéa Insurance. It will also be supported by Calderdale College, the largest provider of further education in the borough.

The festival will celebrate the heritage of Halifax, and showcase local success stories within the technology industry.

Nick Rawlings, Head of Digital Transformation, at Covéa Insurance and Chair of the organising committee, said of the festival: “We wanted to create an event that is memorable and insightful, ensuring that whether it’s a school pupil or a technology professional attending, there will be something for everyone.”

Vicky Leslie-Kent, Head of Retail and Community Bank Transformation, at Lloyds Banking Group, said of future opportunities: “The industry growth of digital technology in the North is both necessary and exciting to tap into a wider future talent pool that Halifax can offer.”

Events in the line-up include sessions on digital know how, code clubs, women in tech, digital careers and interactive workshops.

For more information or to host or attend an event, please visit www.halifaxdigitalfestival.co.uk

