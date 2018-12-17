Halifax man faces judge in historic murder trial of 70-year-old pensioner

A 70-year-old Halifax man has made his first appearance before a crown court judge this morning after being charged with the murder of 86-year-old pensioner Amy Shepherd more than two decades ago.

Raymond Kay, of Baker Fold, was brought from custody to Bradford Crown Court where he appeared before the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC.

The judge was told that Kay, who spoke only to confirm his name, was not making a bail application today, but one would be submitted for consideration by the judge later this week.

During a hearing which lasted less than 10 minutes prosecutor Kate Batty informed the judge that Kay's trial was expected to last up to three weeks.

Judge Durham Hall, who described the case as a very sensitive matter, confirmed that a potential trial date would be fixed for June 3 next year.

He also fixed a further plea and trial preparation hearing for January 8.

Kay, who appeared before magistrates last week, was not asked to enter any plea to the murder charge during today's brief hearing.

Miss Shepherd, a well-known figure in Wibsey village, was found dead in her ground floor flat at the Folly Hall Gardens residential complex on August 2, 1994.

She had lived alone at the flat for 14 years and a post mortem examination revealed that she had died from serious head injuries.

Kay was remanded back into custody.