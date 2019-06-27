Halifax MP joins building society workshop to fight online fraud

Halifax MP Holly Lynch recently visited the town’s Yorkshire Building Society branch as it held an event to help people with hints and tips to stay safe online and how not to become victims of fraud.

This event was the first in a series of events the Halifax branch will be holding this year, with another to follow in the summer teaching financial education to children, parents and grandparents.

The MP said: “It was great to attend the workshop on educating people about staying safe online. The presentation by their staff really helped people to understand what scams to look out for, how to stay safe online and how to register for online banking.”

Lizzie Szpara, branch manager, said: “We were really pleased with our event to help people register for, manage and protect their finances online.”