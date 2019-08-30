Halifax named as one of the ‘Smartest’ towns in the North

Research by rail operator Northern has found that Halifax residents are some of the “Smartest” in the North.

Coming tenth out of more than 150 areas across the North, almost 88 per cent of local commuters at Halifax now choose to put their season ticket on a Smart card instead of the traditional paper version.

The start of the working week is historically the busiest time to renew season tickets. Statistics show 83 per cent of purchases on a Monday are made between 5.30am - 9.30am.

The new Smart season ticket beats the queues and offers an easier, quicker and smarter way to pay for your commute to work.

So much so that Northern have already issued 100,000 season tickets on Smart cards, equating to over 2.5m customer journeys.

Available as a weekly, monthly or yearly electronic pass, the Smart season ticket offers a hassle-free 60-second process avoiding the stress of the Monday queue. It means you can renew at your convenience and on the device of your choice - smartphone, computer, ticket machine or booking office - saving you valuable time and getting you there faster.

From now, all of Northern’s ticket machines can be used to validate or top-up your Smart card.

Mark Powles, commercial director at Northern, said: “We know time is a precious resource for everyone. So we’ve been working hard to make improvements across the network, including the introduction of new Smart season tickets which can be renewed online any time or at our upgraded ticket machines.

“Halifax is a great example of a community which has proved it really is Smart by embracing the new Smart season tickets.

“These customers now avoid the dreaded last-minute rush to renew and get to where they need to be with minimal fuss.”

Barry White, chief executive of Transport for the North, said: “Traveling on public transport should be easy and convenient, and the high take-up of Smart cards across the North’s railways is fantastic.

"They’re already delivering benefits for the passengers who use the network day in, day out. Smart cards are simple but effective – congratulations to Halifax for embracing the Smart way to travel.”

To find out more about Smart cards visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/smart

