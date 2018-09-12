Halifax Oddfellows supporting Great Big Friendship Month

If you’re on the lookout for a new social group, then Halifax Oddfellows are the people to be with throughout September, as they come together to celebrate the Great Big Friendship Month.

The local friendship society is holding a number of events in September such as a fish and chip supper and a chat at New Lodge Fisheries, Savile Park on Monday, September 17 at 6.30pm, Hali-Facts - a heritage discover trail around Halifax on Tuesday, September 18 at 10.30am and an afternoon tea on Saturday, September

22 between 2pm and 4pm.

The supper is at cost from the menu, Hali-Facts trail is free and afternoon tea costs £5 to attend and visitors will enjoy delicious food in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere and all proceeds go to the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice charity.

The afternoon tea will be held at Unity House, 3 Coleridge Street, Halifax HX1 2JF.

These events are some of hundreds running up and down the country throughout September as part of the Oddfellows’ annual celebration of friendship – the Great Big Friendship Month.

Now in its ninth year, the national awareness month aims to provide easy ways for people of all ages to come together, have fun as a community, and to form lasting friendships.

Dorothy Varley, Provincial Secretary at the Halifax branch, said: “Having a strong circle of friends around you is really important – not only for your mental health, but it’s been proven to boost your physical health, too.

“Making and maintaining new friends in later life doesn’t come as easy as it did in the school yard, so as a group we meet regularly so we can stay in touch with others, share some laughs, as well as look out for each other.

“We’d love to welcome some news faces to our group. So, if you’d like to come along and give us a try, then this is a perfect opportunity. Let us know you’re coming and we’ll meet you at the door.

“Our Great Big Friendship Month gets bigger and better each year. It’s always fantastic to see new people come along and enjoy our events and to leave having made friends,” added Dorothy.

More than nine million people of all ages in the UK say they are lonely either often or always, according to research by The Co-Op and the Red Cross. The Oddfellows believes that friendship is the answer, helping people lead happier and healthier lives with the support of friends around them.

Debra Haley, Development Officer at Halifax Oddfellows said, “The Oddfellows’ in Halifax holds regular events and activities in the area, with an invitation to come along and make new friends or bring a friend along with you; there’s something for everyone, from coffee mornings, keep fit, walks, craft sessions, games, visits to interesting places, eating out, guest talks and much much more.

“Two ladies that met at last year’s Afternoon Tea are now good friends and I love that we brought them together. People coming to our activities have nothing to lose and an awful lot to gain!”

To find out more and to receive their latest events diary, contact Debra on 07572 986 452 or email Debra.Haley@oddfellows.co.uk. Events are also listed online at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events and facebook.com/halifaxoddfellows.

As part of the Great Big Friendship Month, the Oddfellows is running a free prize draw to win a one-night hotel break for two plus £200 spending money. Visit www.friendshipmonth.com to enter.