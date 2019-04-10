Halifax Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft welcomes new disabled facility

Halifax's Paralympic World champion Hannah Cockroft and European champion Nathan Maguire officially opened a new changing facility for disabled children and adults at the Yorkshire Event Centre.

The facility will make the Showground more accessible during events being held at the Yorkshire Event Centre including the Great Yorkshire Show.

World champion Hannah, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Yorkshire Event Centre leading the way in accessibility and making everyone feel welcome at their events.

“Facilities such as these are few and far between and the lack of accessible changing places around the country makes it hard for disabled people and families of disabled people to have days out and feel included in society.

“I’m really happy that events like the Great Yorkshire Show will now be completely inclusive and can really be enjoyed as a family day out for everyone.”

The Changing Places facility will be open during events. It has more space and the right equipment, including a height-adjustable adult-sized changing bench and a hoist, for visitors who can’t use standard accessible toilets.

Reg Horner was also at the opening after lobbying for places to change for his 14-year-old son.

He said: “The changing place will be of great benefit to all disabled people who previously have not been able to attend the showground as no such facility was available.

“It will be a plus point for a first-class event like the Great Yorkshire Show in enabling all levels of society to enjoy their days out.”