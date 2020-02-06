Halifax Poundland part of trial to extend kids’ clothing ranges

The Halifax Poundland is among a select group of stores to pilot a wider range of its kids clothing brand PEP&CO.

The trial, which will see more space devoted to children’s ranges at Poundland and Dealz stores in the UK and Ireland, reflects the growing need for value-for-money kids’ clothing on high streets as established names such as Mothercare disappear.

Read: Stars gather on the red carpet for Last Tango in Halifax screening

And because of PEP&CO’s growing strength in quality schoolwear, which combines value with a 101-day guarantee, the move is also well-timed.

Over 300 Poundland stores in the UK and Dealz stores in Ireland offer PEP&CO family fashion including baby and kidswear, alongside womenswear and menswear.

The trial scheme, which includes the Halifax town centre store on market Street, will see more kidswear ranges on offer in selected stores, allowing customers to save money on one of the most important parts of the family budget.

Read: Work on Calderdale Green Belt land is NOT for housing development

The 50 stores in the new trial stretch from Cardiff to Crawley and from Great Yarmouth to Glenrothes.

Prices for PEP&CO kidswear start at £1 per item and 95 per cent of the range sells for under £10.

Sarah Morgan, commercial director at PEP&CO said: “We’re developing a real reputation for our kidswear – because of the price, but also because it washes and wears well. That’s why we’re devoting more space than ever to clothing for kids in these stores.

“We know how important value on kids clothing is to parents – and that’s why we’d wholeheartedly back a change in the law to give parents the right to shop around for schoolwear.”

Read: Can you help Overgate Hospice fund extra day's care with Leap Year Appeal?