Halifax prepares to welcome back Tour de Yorkshire in 50 days time

The Tour de Yorkshire will be returning to Halifax ion 50 days time as the town prepares to host the race for a second year.

Ahead of The Piece Hall hosting the start of stage four of the Tour de Yorkshire on Sunday 5 May, both the men’s and women’s race trophies were on show.

The iconic Ytrophieswere on display in the Welcome Centre at The Piece Hall.

Thetrophieswill be transported to The Piece Hall in one of Welcome to Yorkshires branded BMWs, complete with the iconic yellow Y attached to the roof.

The eye-catching vehicle was in The Piece Hall courtyard throughout the day.

The Leader of Calderdale Council, Cllr Tim Swift, said: It was great to see people coming along to see the trophies that have been held aloft by some of the greatest cyclists in the world.

The Tour de Yorkshire was launched in 2015 as a legacy of the 2014 Grand Dpart. It is organised by Welcome to Yorkshire and the Amaury Sport Organisation.