Halifax projects hit the jackpot as the National Lottery celebrates 25 years of changing lives

New figures reveal that more than £57 million of National Lottery funding has been invested in Halifax since the National Lottery began almost 25 years ago.

More than 800 National Lottery grants have been awarded since 1994, helping to transform the lives of ordinary people in Halifax.

A wide variety of local projects have received National Lottery funding over the last 25 years, including £2.4 million to build Eureka children’s museum, £9,900 to the Women’s Activity Centre, £5,000 to The Square Chapel Trust, £9,900 to Withinfields Primary School and many more.

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said: “Since its launch 25 years ago, The National Lottery has changed lives the length and breadth of the UK. As I walk around my neighbourhood,

"I’m astonished at how many projects and organisations the National Lottery has funded – from helping people who have mental health issues to keeping teenagers out of trouble with free after school clubs”

“It’s all down to local people who choose to do incredible things with National Lottery funding, changing their communities for the better, step by step. I look forward to what we can achieve together over the next 25 years.”

From today, any organisation that has received National Lottery funding, has the chance to gain nationwide acclaim by entering the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards – our search for the UK’s favourite ever National Lottery-funded projects.

National Lottery Awards winners will receive a £10,000 cash prize and national recognition at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

Last year, Fiona Coldron won the Special Achievement Award for her work with her family run charity ‘Something To Look Forward To.’

The charity supports thousands of families affected by cancer and the resulting financial hardship by providing 'gifts' and 'experiences' that have been donated by individuals and businesses.

Fiona said: “As a result of the National Lottery Award, ‘Something To Look Forward To’ has received both local and national press coverage which has resulted in us reaching and supporting more people affected by cancer. We also received new gift and experience donations including a flight in a helicopter as well as long term financial donors, both of which are imperative for our vital service to continue.”

Fiona’s daughter Francesca who also works for the charity said: “Seeing my mum win the National Lottery Award was one of the best moments of my life. I hope it motivates other people living with cancer to achieve big things despite their diagnosis.”

To enter your favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or complete an entry form at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards.

Entries must be received by midnight on April 30.

