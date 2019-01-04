Halifax pub up for esteemed Parliamentary award

Halifax watering hole and live music venue The Grayston Unity is celebrating its nomination for an esteemed Parliamentary prize.

It's starting the New Year in pride of place as a regional winner and national finalist in the inaugural Parliamentary Pub of the Year competition, which sees the overall champion announced on 15th January at the House of Commons.

Michael Ainsworth, owner of The Grayston Unity in halifax.

The award is the latest in a long line of accolades for the popular Wesley Court pub, which has fast become a face for Halifax's evolution into what has been described as 'the Shoreditch of the North'. Set just metres from Halifax Town Hall, it's known as the UK's smallest live music venue, and last year attracted artists such as Nadine Shah through its doors.

The venue is operated by Michael Ainsworth, who took over the venue two and a half years ago. He said: “We always have loads of events going on with a great crowd that mingle together and epitomises community spirit. It’s great that we are in the final of these national awards.”

Launched in the summer of 2018 by Chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Pub Group, Toby Perkins MP, the competition seeks to recognise the important role pubs play in British life and the value they add to the local communities and local economy.

Following nomination by their local MP, each pub had to submit a short video portraying the character of the pub (above) and their engagement with their customers and local community. Videos were then viewed by a panel of judges and regional finalists selected, with the overall winner being revealed on the night of the 15th.

Chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Pub Group, Toby Perkins, MP, said: “We are thrilled at the quality of entries for the inaugural Parliamentary Pub of the Year competition. The 14 finalists’ video entries show the diverse range of pubs out there, and I know that it will be incredibly difficult to choose the winners from these entries.

“Pubs play a crucial and much-loved role in our daily life and the enthusiasm that MPs have shown in promoting the claim of their locals to this title shows the pride that our communities take in our pubs.

“We look forward to saluting all our finalists on the 15th and crowning our champion.”