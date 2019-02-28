Halifax rail station is not up to scratch, says passenger survey

Nearly half of Halifax train station users are unhappy with the facilities on offer there, according to a new survey.

Of the 1,000 people questioned, 47 per cent said they were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied, with only 23 per cent satisfied or very satisfied.

More than half the people surveyed said facilities at the station were bad or very bad, and specifically mentioned issues with bus access, car parking and toilets.

The results of the consultation will be used to help shape plans for the station improvement project, focusing on the areas that current and potential users found most important.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Coun Barry Collins, said: “We’re really grateful to everyone who took to time to fill out our survey on Halifax rail station.

“It’s clear that people want to see improvements to the station, particularly to the retail offer and toilet facilities. The feedback we’ve received will be invaluable in preparing further plans for the exciting major upgrade of the station and surrounding area.”

Coun Kim Groves, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “In line with the aims of our West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, the scheme will support economic growth in the town by attracting new investment, jobs and tourism. I look forward to seeing the next stage of plans for the project.”