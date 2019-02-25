Halifax road closed for several hours after man seriously injured in car crash

A man has been seriously injured in a car crash that closed a Halifax road for several hours.

The two vehicle smash happened on Queen's Road at 10.47am this morning (Monday).

Police officers have closed Queen's Road in Halifax

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the incident close to the junction of Raven Street and Hanson Lane.

Police officers closed off the road as the emergency services dealt with the crash.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said one male was taken to Calderdale Royal Hospital by ambulance after suffering serious injuries.

Crash investigation closed the stretch of road for a number of hours and has only just re-opened.

Police officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility www.westyorkshire.police.uk

