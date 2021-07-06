Halifax roads remain closed as pedestrian dies after being hit by refuse lorry

Emergency services remain at the scene Queens Road as investigation work is carried out.

West Yorkshire Police received reports of a road traffic collision just after 8.30am today (July 6)

Fire crews and paramedics were also called as a police cordon was set up/

The scene in Queens Road, Halifax

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers were called at 8.32am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and refuse lorry on Queen’s Road, Halifax

"Despite the efforts of the emergency services the pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Initial enquiries are ongoing and road closures are in place."