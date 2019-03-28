Halifax roads to remain closed into the evening due to oil spillage after major lorry crash

Main roads around Halifax will remain closed into the evening after a serious lorry crash.

Leeds Road, The Hough and Kell Lane were closed off from 6am this morning as a SUEZ lorry carrying wasted overturned and stopped just inches away from a row of houses.

A huge clean up operation saw another SUEZ truck attend the incident to collect the spilled waste.

The lorry had to be secured before it was lifted by a crane and taken away by a recovery truck.

However, a spokesperson for Calderdale Council said: "We're sorry to have to announce that Leeds Road, The Hough and Kell Lane are likely to remain closed until later this evening.

"A spillage of diesel has caused major damage to the road surface.

West Yorkshire Police said police officers were called at 5:57am this morning (28 March) to reports of a lorry colliding with the front of a house on Stump Cross, in Halifax.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director – Neighbourhoods, Andrew Pitts, said: “The emergency road closure this morning was due to an overturned waste lorry.

“Closures are in place on Leeds Road, The Hough and Kell Lane while debris is removed and damage to the carriageway and/or utilities are assessed.

“Investigations into the cause of the accident will take place, in partnership with Suez.”

The busy Stump Cross junction was sealed off after the incident at the bottom of neighbouring The Hough after the truck carrying waste shed its load leaving a pile of rubbish spread out across the street and roads.

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK handles the waste management for Calderdale Council and it is one their vehicles that crashed this morning. A spokesperson said the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. The cause of the accident is as of yet unknown but will be subject to investigation in due course.

