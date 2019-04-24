Halifax RSPCA branch manager Charlie set to tackle the London Marathon

THE RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford branch has won its first ever place in the London Marathon thanks to Virgin Money Giving.

The branch is now asking the local community to support their charity shop manager Charlie Hodges as she takes on the mammoth 26.2 mile course in aid of their animal centre!

This is the first time the branch has been successful in gaining a running place for the famous annual marathon and they hope that this prestigious opportunity will help them gain the funds needed to continue their vital animal welfare work throughout the Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford area.

Their Queen’s Road Charity Shop manager Charlie Hodges has proudly taken on the challenge of representing the branch this Sunday.

She said: ‘’I’ve been a runner since 2012 starting out just to challenge myself. I did my first charity race in 2014 – a 10k run – at the Callanish Stones on the Outer Hebrides.

“I never thought I wanted to run a marathon, as just a half Marathon really hurts!

“However, as soon as I knew we had a place in the London Marathon I jumped at the chance for us to raise money and successfully finish the race! I’m extremely passionate about animal welfare and the work we do in the local community.

“Now I can’t wait for 28th April, so bring on the challenge!

“I really need as much support as possible to help me cross that finish line and all donations will go directly to costs of caring for the animals in our centre.”

The branch is dubbing this fundraising appeal ‘Charlie’s Challenge’ and are calling on all areas of the local community to support Charlie.

Go to www.justgiving.com/campaign/charlieschallenge or donate £1 by texting RSPCA to 70085.