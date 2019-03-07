Halifax RSPCA Charity Shop once dubbed the Harrods of Charity Shops celebrates its 10th anniversary

The mini department store in the former Queen’s Hall dance hall, King Cross, Halifax opened it doors for the first time on March 12 2009, and staff and customers are getting ready to celebrate its ten year anniversary.

The shop boasts an array of furniture, clothes, accessories, household items and more with some naming it the "Harrods of the charity world" ahead of the opening.

Read: The Harrods of charity shops...and it's right here in Halifax!

Since it opened, the shop has boosted the finances of the RSPCA, taking over £1,000,000 during the 10 years of trading with all profits going directly to support the running costs of the RSPCA Animal Centre.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the shop, on Saturday March 9 from 1pm to 3pm the shop is hosting a Million Thank Yous Afternoon Tea and invitations have been sent to supporters and volunteers, including Patron of the Branch Kate Hardcastle MBE

The shop is currently managed by Charlotte (Charlie) Hodges aided by deputy managers Julie Hicks and Sally Shaw plus a team of volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure that the store looks like any other high street shop.

Charlie said: “The public can be reassured that by supporting their local RSPCA Charity Shops, either by donating items or purchasing items from them, they are helping animals in need.

"Knowing that the funds raised at all our shops go directly to help the animals that have been taken into the RSPCA Animal Centre is great for motivating the staff and volunteers”

Retail Co-ordinator, Diane Whitehead, who has also been with the branch since 2009, said “Over the last 10 years we have built up a great rapport with the local community and we have lots of regular customers, we have a great team of volunteers from the local area who are a pleasure to work with.”

Read: World Book Day 2019: Looking back at amazing fancy dress in Calderdale

Kath Airey, Branch Treasurer said, “Without the income from our charity shops we would struggle to ensure we have sufficient funds to care for the animals and to continue with our welfare work in the community.”

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch currently operate shops throughout the branch area, located in Brighouse, Hebden Bridge, Huddersfield Trinity St., Huddersfield Byram Street, Cleckheaton, Pudsey, Bradford Godwin Street, Bradford James Street and Queen’s Hall, King Cross, Halifax, plus a new shop is soon to open in Holmfirth.

Donation of clothing and small household items can be accepted at any of the shops, for collection of furniture or multiple bags please ring 01422 362461.