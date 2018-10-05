Halifax's newest venue Galactic Golf is set for lift off

A Halifax space-themed mini golf centre hopes to be ‘out of this world’ as it gets set for its grand opening.

Galactic Golf is the brain child of the Ioannou brothers who also run Electric Bowl.

Galactic Golf, Horton Street, Halifax.

After years of developing the venue from a humble snooker club in to a multi-faceted leisure venue offering tenpin bowling, pool, snooker, golf and sports simulators, they finally ran out of room and had to expand into another building nearby in order to continue their journey through the leisure and entertainment business.

The mini golf centre is based at the Pennine Retail park opposite the Piece Hall in Horton Street.

Tony Ioannou said: “We have been thinking about this project for a couple of years now.

“We had thought about creating space in our building but there wasn’t the room.

“The location of this building opposite the Piece Hall and close to the train station and Eureka made it very attractive.

“We thought that pirate and jungle themed mini golf courses had been done so many time before so we have gone with a space theme.

“We went to the guys at HM Adventure Golf to run with the idea and they have come up with a fantastic design.”

Visitors will be able to take the Moon Mission and take a journey from the launchpad, into a spaceship, and out onto the surface of the moon where you can sink a few putts before returning to Earth.

Or, follow the Cosmic Quest where golfers can also travel through the red planet and step through a portal into a strange jungle environment. There is also the chance to discover mysterious artefacts from another civilisation.

The build has taken 16 weeks and three months before that to complete the design work This weekend there will be a special launch event with a special appearance by Star Wars characters on Sunday between noon and 5pm.