Halifax safety barrier experts A-SAFE named Manufacturer of the Year

Workplace safety innovators, A-SAFE, won the prestigious Manufacturer of the Year at the 2019 Made in Yorkshire Awards.

The award recognises A-SAFE’s manufacturing excellence and their outstanding contribution to the sector in the region.

The win, previously awarded to renowned manufacturers such as Rolls Royce and Camira Fabrics, will see A-SAFE go on to compete against other regional winners for the national title at the Made in the UK event in June.

Manufacturers from across the region met at the Hilton City Hotel in Leeds for the 7th Annual Made in Yorkshire Awards organised by Insider Media.

The award ceremony celebrates the successes of leading Yorkshire based companies, who distribute their products across the country and around the world.

James Smith, A-SAFE’s Co-owner said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition. We’re very much a local family-run company, who always aim to develop the very best solutions for our customers.

"It was an honour to celebrate Yorkshire manufacturing amongst some of the most exceptional manufacturers in our area”.

Co-owner Luke Smith said: “We have had a fantastic year at A-SAFE. In the last 12 months, we have invested more than ever. Our factory is custom-built, and we always aim to source the most advanced machinery and cutting-edge technologies. We strive to remain agile, constantly developing and pushing boundaries to better respond to customer needs."

All A-SAFE’s products are researched, designed, tested and manufactured at their premises in Halifax. Retaining complete process control enables them to give unmatched quality assurance, central to A-SAFE’s ethos.

The Award Judges said: “A-SAFE embraces the unknown and is not afraid to invest in research, development and production equipment to answer customer problems”.