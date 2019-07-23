Halifax salon wins big at national awards

A Halifax beauty salon has won big at the The British Hair and Beauty Awards.

Therapy Skincare, in Halifax town centre, was awarded a Gold award for ‘Best workplace environment’ and silver award for ‘Excellence in customer service’.



The salon’s sister company, The Colon Clinic - which is based inside the beauty salon, also won a Gold award for ‘Best new business’ at the ceremony as well as a sliver award for ‘Manager of the year’.



Owner of Therapy Skincare, Louise Jones, was over the moon with the news and said: “This has bought us all complete joy and we already have had lots of interaction to this news from clients, family and friends alike. We are extremely proud to fly the flag for Halifax!”