Halifax school celebrates a successful year

A Halifax primary school is celebrating a solid report and ongoing improvements after a visit from the education watchdog.

An Ofsted inspector has rated St Malachy’s Catholic Primary School, on Furness Lane, Illingworth, ‘good’ after visiting the school to observe lessons, speak to parents and look at pupils’ progress.

In a letter to headteacher Annie McNally, Ofsted inspector Kirsty Godfrey said: “You have ensured that the school continues to improve by developing a culture where staff value the training they receive and are keen to continually reflect on their teaching practice in order to develop it further. Staff share your commitment to improving outcomes for pupils, many of whom begin their education with skills below those found typically for their age.

“The proportion of children reaching a good level of development by the end of reception has been well below the national average for the last few years.

“You and the governors have a strong desire to improve outcomes in early years and recognise that this is the school’s greatest priority.

“Outcomes were much stronger in 2017 with attainment in reading and mathematics above the national average and writing in line with the national average.”

The report said many pupils now considered maths to be their favourite subject.

Mrs McNally said: “We are really delighted.

“It’s been a really great year for us because alongside that we got our best set of key stage two results, we came joint third in the World Book Day competition, and we were featured on Songs of Praise for Palm Sunday. And we continue to go from strength to strength.

“The staff and governors work so hard for the children – we have a great team here.”

Mrs McNally thanked parents and the local community for their support.