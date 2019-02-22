Halifax schoolgirl, nine, dies after eating ice cream on family holiday

A nine-year-old schoolgirl that died after eating an ice cream on holiday this week is believed to be from Halifax.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday while holidaying with her family on the Costa del Sol. She was allergic to milk and nuts, and is believed to have gone into anaphylactic shock after suffering a severe allergic reaction.

It has been confirmed locally that the girl was from Halifax.

Malaga-based newspaper Sur reported that she was rushed to the Costa Del Sol hospital near Marbella.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "Our staff are supporting the family of a British girl following her death in Spain, and we are in contact with the Spanish hospital services."