Halifax schoolgirl texted her mother on day of her death inquest told

A Halifax schoolgirl texted her mother on the day of her death, an inquest heard this morning.

The body of Ursula Keogh, 11, was found in Hebble Brook of Paris gates on January 22 Bradford Coroners Court heard.

Ursula had been reported missing by her mother Nicola Harlow after receiving the text message, the court was told.

Her death was determined at 18.55pm that day and identified by her mother.

Coroners' official Bernard Tate said: "Ursula Keogh lived with her mother.

"Her mother contacted the police to raise concerns for her daughter.”

No witnesses were called during the brief five-minute opening hearing.

Ursula's mother did not attend the hearing and no cause of death for the youngster was given.

Assistant coroner David Urpeth said: "This is an utterly tragic case involving the death of a young girl.

"The circumstances surrounding the death have been submitted to the police for investigation."

He adjourned the inquest until April 10 for a pre-inquest review, before the inquest is expected to conclude on May 22.

West Yorkshire Police previously asked people not to post speculative comments via social media as they could undermine ongoing enquiries.

A spokesman said that if comments were abusive in nature, they could constitute a criminal offence.