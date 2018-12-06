Halifax set to discover its Tour de Yorkshire 2019 role

The route of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire will be announced tomorrow - with Halifax guaranteed a start or finish.

It is one of the eight towns and cities which has been announced as being part of the route for next year's race.

The full course will be announced at a ceremony in Leeds tomorrow morning.

READ MORE: Relive this year's Tour de Yorkshire as Halifax is revealed as host town for 2019 race

Halifax hosted the start of the final stage in the 2018 race.

The four stages for the 2019 race will start or finish in Barnsley, Bedale, Bridlington, Doncaster, Halifax, Leeds, Scarborough and Selby.

IN PICTURES: The Tour de Yorkshire 2018 in Halifax

Christian Prudhomme, Director of the Tour de France at the A.S.O, said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is a true success story and in just four years it has grown to become one of the best attended and most dramatic races on the cycling calendar.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with such a great team at Welcome to Yorkshire and I know our eight start and finish locations will put on a real show in 2019.”

The ceremony will also reveal the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire official charity, artist and the route for the sportive race.

Councillor Tim Swift, the Leader of Calderdale Council, said: “I’m delighted that Halifax will host a start or finish of the Tour de Yorkshire for the second year running!

“Every year the Tour de Yorkshire grows in popularity and it’s a real testament to Calderdale’s appeal as a cycling destination that Halifax will once again be a host town.

“The Piece Hall provided an incredible backdrop to 2018’s race and the support that spectators gave to the riders was fantastic.

"’Id like to thank the businesses that decorated the route and everyone who came along and made the event in Calderdale so memorable last year – I’m sure they’ve really contributed to us being selected again.

“We’ll now look forward to the full route announcement in December and hope that many other villages and towns in Calderdale play a big part in the race in 2019.”