Halifax set to host Toad Summit to boost conservation efforts

Wildlife conservation charity Froglife, along with partners Calderdale Council, Amphibian and Reptile Groups of the UK (ARG UK) and Halifax Scientific Society are hosting a Toad Summit on January 25 at North Bridge Leisure Centre in Halifax.

Members of the public, academics and Toads on Roads volunteers have been invited to be a part of this event to boost ongoing toad conservation efforts.

The afternoon’s talks will be delivered by a variety of speakers ranging from academic to community-focused discussions, including talks from Angela Julian, coordinator of Amphibian and Reptile Groups of the UK and Steve Blacksmith, recorder for amphibians and reptiles and representative of Halifax Scientific Society.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Dot Foster, will open the event and local toad patrol managers will be speaking to share their insight and ideas.

Along with the talks, this summit will give attendees a chance to see the ongoing work that Froglife are doing across the UK, including the ‘Toads on Roads’ project, and network with other keen conservationists.

Froglife’s CEO, Kathy Wormald said: “I am delighted that Froglife is able to host a summit in Halifax.

"This follows the amazing success of our national summit in 2018 and mini-summit hosted in Bath in 2019.

"I am confident that this one will be equally as successful. It is great to be able to support toad patrols in this way.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “Our Countryside and Woodlands team and local volunteers work hard to protect Calderdale’s toad population, this includes efforts to keep them safe as they move back to their breeding ponds in spring each year.

“I’m pleased that officers from the Council will highlight Calderdale’s conservation efforts as part of this important regional event.”

For tickets visit www.froglife.org/events.

