Halifax solicitors welcome new face

Halifax law firm Wilkinson Woodward Bearders has announced the appointment of local solicitor Lepe Salam-Pir to their family team.

Lepe brings with her more than 12 years’ experience in family law.

She studied law at London Metropolitan University and qualified as a solicitor in 2006. She specialises in family law including divorce, separation and the dissolution of civil partnerships, cohabitation, children disputes, property and financial matters.

Lepe speaks fluent Bengali and lives on the outskirts of Bradford with her husband and their three children.

She said: “I am delighted to be working in my home county of Yorkshire and am proud to be joining Wilkinson Woodward Bearders – a trusted name in Calderdale.”

Managing director Maureen Cawthorn said: “We are pleased to welcome Lepe to our busy Halifax team.”