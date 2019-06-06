Halifax tower block and surrounding buildings sold off to developer

A Calderdale tower block will be transformed as part of major investment in the Mixenden area.

Wheatley Court in Mixenden, has been purchased from Together Housing by ALB, a Nottingham-based urban developer and investor, alongside properties in West Parade.

The purchase will see 132 apartments refurbished for market sale and rent, with the developer promising “aspirational homes with a modern feel”.

George Paterson, Director for Property Services at Together Housing, said the move was good news for the area: “Together Housing has long been associated with affordable rent across Calderdale and by selling off properties we can invest that money into new and better homes that suit every budget.

“The sale of these properties will feed into the wider investment partnership we have with Calderdale Council, which will see 500 homes built across Calderdale over the next few years.

"We also welcome ALB’s investment in the area which, alongside Together Housing’s recent investments at Jumples Court and Ling Bob Croft, provides modern, secure accommodation across the area.”

Together Housing, one of the largest social landlords in the North of England, confirmed that the sale forms part of the £75million Calderdale Investment Partnership, with all funds being ploughed back into Calderdale developments.

Arran Bailey, Managing Director of ALB, said safety had been a primary feature of the partnership: “Together Housing has already replaced the cladding and we will be investing in a sprinkler system, which will provide a safe, modern tower block which people are proud to call home.

"We hope our commitment and investment will spread beyond Mixenden to other local areas.”