Halifax town centre road remains closed after woman suffers serious injures in bus crash

Disruption to traffic and public transport continues in Halifax town centre after a woman was hit by a bus.

The emergency services were called to the junction Market Street and Albion Street at 12.54pm today.

The incident in Market Street saw the air ambulance called and land in the Piece Hall

West Yorkshire Police received reports of a collision involving a woman and a bus.

A spokesperson for the police said the woman had suffered a serious leg injury

Road closures were put in place as the emergency services deal with incident.

Metro confirmed that due to the crash the following buses are diverted via Horton Street/ Winding Road in to Halifax Bus station. 503/510/512/521/522/523/542

These buses will not serve Market Street Halifax

The incident also saw the Yorkshire Air Ambulance land in the Piece Hall after a woman was hit by a bus in Halifax town centre.

