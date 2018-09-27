Halifax waste company pledges support to mental health charity

A Calderdale waste management company has teamed up with Andy's Man Club to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The Ava Waste Management Group, based on Farrar Mill Lane in Halifax, identified the opportunity to support the cause during a recent company re-brand.

They will feature the logos and iconic #ITSOKAYTOTALK hashtag on each of their bins and skips. What's more, £10 from every Ava skip hire will be donated to Andy's Man Club.

The group, which was officially recognised as a charity earlier this month, was started in Halifax in 2016 by former rugby league pro Luke Ambler in the months after the tragic suicide of his brother-in-law Andy Roberts.

It encourages men to speak about mental health issues and has gained huge support with weekly clubs all over the country.

Jonathan Turner, Director at Ava, said: "Being in such a male dominated industry and having a workforce that mostly consists of men, I think it’s important to use whatever platform we have to encourage conversation about mental health issues and do what we can to help reduce the number of male suicides”.

Andy’s Man Club Founder, Luke Ambler, expressed his gratitude for such support remarking “I would like to say a huge thank you to all the team at AVA Waste Management for supporting our movement and our groups by promoting our cause on all their trucks.

"In a male dominated industry it is going to be great to have our logo within peoples eye shot to start conversations, raise awareness and hopefully get more men attending our clubs.

"We are extremely grateful to Ava Waste Management for this opportunity. If you see one of these trucks and it is safe to do so please make sure you snap a pick and tag Andy’s Man Club in it, lets see how far these trucks get!”