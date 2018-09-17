Happy Days as projects get chance to gain cash

Halifax-based social enterprise building company Happy Days Building and Roofing has announced the launch of a fund dedicated to helping charities pay for essential building works.

The Happy Days Charity Build Project is a fund devoted to providing affordable building and renovation services for Charities across the North of England.

This £50,000 fund pot will go to paying for the tools and materials required for any build project a charity undertakes.

The funding has been made available as a result of Happy Days building director Stephen Keenan being recognised as Trade Hero of the year by building supply company Jewsons.

As a social enterprise, the work of Happy Days Building and Roofing supports their parent charity, Happy Days UK, with profits from their construction work helping to fight homelessness in the United Kingdom.

The role of the company is to provide both a premier building and roofing service, but also take individuals off the streets and help put them to work.

Stephen Keenan, director of Happy Days Building and Roofing, and Jewsons Trade Hero, said: “Working as a social enterprise means that everything we do goes back to helping those who need it the most in our area.

“We’ve been able to provide for the homeless, give them housing as well as create opportunities for work for those struggling the most”.

“Now, due to the recognition of the work we’ve done, we can pay it forward and save charities a huge cost on building works.

“Working so closely with our charity, we know how important it is to keep on top of your finances, so you can devote every penny spare to your mission. With the Charity Build Project, we have the opportunity to help even more people indirectly.”

The £50,000 is being allocated on a first come first served basis and will cover all the costs for tools and materials.

The team at Happy Days estimate this will reduce the cost of any building work by approximately 25-30%.

Interested parties are advised to apply for funding as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Mr Keenan added: “We’ve been lucky enough to work on charity projects in the past, and we know how high the demand will be for something like this.

“We’d love to hear from everybody who is interested as soon as possible.”