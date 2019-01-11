Harry homes in on exam success

A young property professional from Halifax is celebrating exam success after passing the City and Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Property.

Harry Manock, 23, who works at Boococks Estate and Lettings Agency, has spent the past 18 months studying all aspects of selling residential property including marketing, negotiating offers, property appraisals and viewings.

He is based at Boococks office in Fountain Street where he helps people buy and sell homes across Halifax.

Boococks valuation manager Chris Wetton said: “Harry really applied himself to his studies and has an exciting career in property ahead of him.”