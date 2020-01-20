Harworth lets £3.6million upgraded unit in Brighouse to Mobus Fabrics

A land regeneration and property development firm has purchased an industrial unit in Brighouse and has agreed a new long-term letting with leading upholstery fabric manufacturer Mobus Fabrics as part of growing its income portfolio.

Harworth Group plc purchased the 65,000 sq ft unit off Russell Way, close to junction 25 of the M62, in October for £3.6million.

It subsequently undertook two months of refurbishment works to bring the property up to standard, including refurbishment of the office accommodation and energy efficiency works including roof repairs and installing new gas heaters to the warehouse.

The lease with Mobus was negotiated and agreed in parallel, which included Harworth working with Calderdale Council to extend the site’s permitted use and to agree a noise management plan in order to support Mobus’ operation.

The final lease, agreed earlier this month, is for a 10-year term, at a rent of £5.22 psf – representing a net initial yield on the purchase of 9.44 per cent.

Gent Visick advised Harworth Group, while Metcalfe Commercial advised Mobus Fabrics. Naomi Fenwick-Goldthorpe, head of business space at Harworth Group, said: “This deal showcases the best of Harworth: properly asset managing a previously unloved asset in a short amount of time, providing a good home to a growing manufacturer while generating strong recurring income back to the business.”

Mike Presley, chairman of Mobus Fabrics, said: “Taking a long-term letting for the Russell Way unit will enable us to consolidate the whole operation onto one site, resulting in greater efficiencies and improved customer service.”

