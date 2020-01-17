Harworth revamps £3.6m unit

Harworth Group plc, a leading regenerator of land and property for development and investment, has purchased an industrial unit in Brighouse and agreed a new long-term letting with leading upholstery fabric manufacturer Mobus Fabrics as part of growing its income portfolio. It purchased the 65,000 sq ft unit off Russell Way for £3.6million.

Harworth also worked with Calderdale Council to extend the site’s use and to agree a noise management plan to support Mobus’ operation.

Naomi Fenwick-Goldthorpe, head of business space at Harworth Group, said: “This deal showcases the best of Harworth: properly asset managing a previously unloved asset and providing a good home to a growing manufacturer.”