Brighouse man runs to beat dementia

A man from Clifton, Brighouse is joining the charge towards a cure for dementia by taking on the Virgin Money London Marathon 2019 to raise money for pioneering research.

David Gregson, 60, will be running the iconic 26.2-mile race on April 28 to support the Dementia Revolution.

The Dementia Revolution is a one-year campaign from Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK, who have joined forces as Charity of the Year for the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon.

The campaign is raising money for the most ambitious dementia research endeavour the UK has ever seen – the UK Dementia Research Institute.

Someone in the UK develops this devastating condition every three minutes, which slowly strips people of their memories and identities – yet dementia research is still hugely underfunded compared to other terminal conditions.

David said: “I’m excited to be running the London Marathon and so proud to be part of the Dementia Revolution team.

“I, like many people, have seen the devastating effects of dementia on family members.

“For such a widespread disease funding to find a cure has been very poor but this year the London Marathon organisers have designated Dementia Revolution their lead charity.

“This is great news and gives us the chance to make a real difference.”

David is aiming to raise £2,500 running with a friend and ex work colleague. Sponsor at: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/MandyandDavesmarathonchallenge.

Nina Ziaullah, Dementia Revolution Campaign Manager, said: “Dementia is the biggest health threat facing society and there are currently no effective treatments to slow, prevent or cure it.

“But dementia is not a lost cause. With the help of our amazing runners we can and will end it with research.”

“On marathon day we will have the largest ever team of runners raising funds for dementia research. We can’t thank them enough for making a stand with us and joining the charge toward a cure.”

For further information about the Dementia Revolution, including how you can support the campaign by volunteering on marathon day, go to www.dementiarevolution.org