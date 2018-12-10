Delight as £196.5m NHS Trust funding approved to boost services at Calderdale Royal hospital

The leader of Calderdale Council has spoken of his delight that plans are set to go ahead to revamp Calderdale Royal Hospital.

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has approved £196.5 million of capital funding to progress plans for reconfiguration of hospital and community services in Calderdale and Huddersfield.

The funding is part of a £230 million allocation to West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership. It includes schemes at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust and Leeds and York Partnership Foundation Trust.

Leader of Calderdale Council, CouncillorTim Swift said: “In August I called upon the Secretary of State to make a decision on the future of our local acute care services and I’m delighted by today’s announcement which follows six years of consultation and debate.

“I’m particularly pleased that the decision is in line with the recommendations of our People’s Commission and will build upon the work we are delivering through our ‘Calderdale Cares’ programme.

"I have fought hard to achieve this outcome for local people as Leader of the Council. The decision is a validation of the pioneering work we are developing across the health system, local government and the voluntary sector in Calderdale.

“We want to make sure that people receive timely, high quality and safe planned and unplanned hospital care whenever it is needed and we’ll continue to work with our health partners across the region to make this a reality.”

“This is very good news for the people of Halifax and of Calderdale."

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, NHS Calderdale and NHS Greater Huddersfield CCGs were asked to provide a progress report to the Secretary of State addressing the issues raised by the Independent Reconfiguration Panel (IRP). The progress report was submitted in August and a further update is due to be submitted by the end of January 2019.

